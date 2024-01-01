About this product
Are you on the hunt for a natural boost? If so, give our top-quality 100-gram Kratom Powder a try. Originating from the Mitragyna Speciosa tree, this is truly a hidden gem in Southeast Asia.
WHY PICK OUR 100 GRAM KRATOM POWDER?
Top Quality: The term "Maeng Da" means top-grade. So, you know you're getting the best Kratom out there.
Choose Your Strain: We offer soothing Red Bali, energizing Green Maeng Da, and uplifting White Borneo. There's something for everyone.
Tested: Each batch is tested by a third party. We check for metals and other impurities, so you can use it without worry.
Clean and Pure: We sift the powder and use magnets to remove any metals. This ensures it’s as clean as can be.
Size Options: Besides the 100-gram kratom powder size, we also offer 30gm to 1kg packs. You can pick the one that fits your needs.
Smart Packaging: Our resealable packs keep the powder fresh. Plus, hologram seals and batch numbers help you verify it’s an authentic product.
BOOST YOUR WELLNESS
Red Bali: This strain originates from the lush forests of Bali, Indonesia. Specifically, the unique combination of soil and weather conditions there contribute to its distinct qualities.
Green Maeng Da: Notably, this strain is a well-loved favorite in Southeast Asia. Moreover, it's highly renowned for its exceptional quality and potency.
White Borneo: Specially sourced from the vibrant jungles of Borneo, this strain notably adds a spark to your everyday life.
HOW TO USE
You can use Kratom in different forms: capsules, powder, or liquid. However, please talk to a healthcare professional for the right dosage.
Take the first step to better health. Let our 100-gram Kratom Powder be your natural choice.
WHY PICK OUR 100 GRAM KRATOM POWDER?
Top Quality: The term "Maeng Da" means top-grade. So, you know you're getting the best Kratom out there.
Choose Your Strain: We offer soothing Red Bali, energizing Green Maeng Da, and uplifting White Borneo. There's something for everyone.
Tested: Each batch is tested by a third party. We check for metals and other impurities, so you can use it without worry.
Clean and Pure: We sift the powder and use magnets to remove any metals. This ensures it’s as clean as can be.
Size Options: Besides the 100-gram kratom powder size, we also offer 30gm to 1kg packs. You can pick the one that fits your needs.
Smart Packaging: Our resealable packs keep the powder fresh. Plus, hologram seals and batch numbers help you verify it’s an authentic product.
BOOST YOUR WELLNESS
Red Bali: This strain originates from the lush forests of Bali, Indonesia. Specifically, the unique combination of soil and weather conditions there contribute to its distinct qualities.
Green Maeng Da: Notably, this strain is a well-loved favorite in Southeast Asia. Moreover, it's highly renowned for its exceptional quality and potency.
White Borneo: Specially sourced from the vibrant jungles of Borneo, this strain notably adds a spark to your everyday life.
HOW TO USE
You can use Kratom in different forms: capsules, powder, or liquid. However, please talk to a healthcare professional for the right dosage.
Take the first step to better health. Let our 100-gram Kratom Powder be your natural choice.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
Notice a problem?Report this item