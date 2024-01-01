CHOICE BOTANICALS 1000 COUNT JUMBO KRATOM CAPSULES

This 1000-count bottle of full-gram jumbo Kratom capsules contains premium quality powder, derived from the leaves of the Kratom tree (Mitragyna Speciosa). Kratom has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for a variety of ailments, including pain relief, anxiety, and depression.



Each capsule in this bottle contains 1 gram of lab-tested, pure Kratom powder. The larger size of the capsules compared to regular-size capsules, provides a convenient and consistent serving size for regular users.



THE BENEFITS OF USING LARGER CAPSULES INCLUDE:

Greater accuracy in dosing: Larger capsules provide a more precise way to measure the desired dosage of Kratom.



Easier to swallow: full-gram capsules are larger in size, making them easier to swallow, especially for people who have difficulty swallowing pills.



Long-lasting supply: With 1000 capsules in one bottle, this product is perfect for those who use Kratom regularly, and want to stock up.



These capsules are easy to swallow and a great option for those who prefer not to taste the bitterness of the powder.



Please note: Kratom is not FDA-approved for human consumption, and its effects and safety profile are not well understood. Consult with a healthcare professional before use.

