CHOICE BOTANICALS 1000 COUNT JUMBO KRATOM CAPSULES
This 1000-count bottle of full-gram jumbo Kratom capsules contains premium quality powder, derived from the leaves of the Kratom tree (Mitragyna Speciosa). Kratom has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for a variety of ailments, including pain relief, anxiety, and depression.
Each capsule in this bottle contains 1 gram of lab-tested, pure Kratom powder. The larger size of the capsules compared to regular-size capsules, provides a convenient and consistent serving size for regular users.
THE BENEFITS OF USING LARGER CAPSULES INCLUDE:
Greater accuracy in dosing: Larger capsules provide a more precise way to measure the desired dosage of Kratom.
Easier to swallow: full-gram capsules are larger in size, making them easier to swallow, especially for people who have difficulty swallowing pills.
Long-lasting supply: With 1000 capsules in one bottle, this product is perfect for those who use Kratom regularly, and want to stock up.
These capsules are easy to swallow and a great option for those who prefer not to taste the bitterness of the powder.
Please note: Kratom is not FDA-approved for human consumption, and its effects and safety profile are not well understood. Consult with a healthcare professional before use.
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
