About this product
CHOICE BOTANICALS 30ML DOUBLE GREEN APPLE KRATOM EXTRACT
Looking for a unique and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of kratom? Look no further than our 30ml Green Apple flavored Maeng Da Double Green Apple Kratom Extract!
Made with high-quality, all-natural kratom leaves, our extract is carefully processed to retain the plant's beneficial alkaloids. The Maeng Da strain of Kratom is known for its high alkaloid content, making it one of the most potent strains of kratom.
Our liquid extract is convenient and easy to use, simply measure out your desired dose using the dropper and add it to your drink or food.
The Green Apple flavor adds a refreshing and tasty twist to the traditional kratom experience. Each bottle contains 30ml of extract, making it perfect for on-the-go use or for those who have trouble swallowing pills.
Experience the benefits of kratom in a new way with our Double Green Apple-flavored Maeng Da Liquid Kratom.
Please note: Kratom is not FDA-approved for human consumption, and its effects and safety profile are not well understood. Consult with a healthcare professional before use.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
