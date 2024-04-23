CHOICE MINIS KRATOM CAPSULES 125CT

Choice Botanicals is well known for its JUMBO capsules which hold an entire gram of Kratom. However, we understand that MONSTER sized capsules are not for everyone. That’s why we created Choice “minis”, a smaller capsule that absolutely everyone can enjoy. We’ve packed as many minis in these bottles as we can and we did it for you.



Please enjoy responsibly.



Our Kratom is sourced from only the best farms in Indonesia which we have cultivated relationships for over a decade. Through our strenuous purification process and through tamper-proof packaging quality is assured.



Ingredients: Mitragyna Speciosa



REGULAR UP TO .5 GM PER



100% VEGAN



Kratom Strains -



CHOICE MINIS KRATOM CAPSULES

Maeng Da is our Green strain. It means that the Kratom purchased is of the highest quality on the market. The word “Maeng Da” actually translates to “top grade”. Our Maeng Da is the most popular strain we carry, and it provides energy while also giving pain relief. The best of both worlds!

Bali is our Red strain. It means that the Kratom purchased is sourced directly from Bali. The red strain is traditionally used to provide more relief from everyday aches and pains, making Bali the perfect strain for just before you end your day at bedtime.

Show more