CHOICE MINIS KRATOM CAPSULES 125CT
Choice Botanicals is well known for its JUMBO capsules which hold an entire gram of Kratom. However, we understand that MONSTER sized capsules are not for everyone. That’s why we created Choice “minis”, a smaller capsule that absolutely everyone can enjoy. We’ve packed as many minis in these bottles as we can and we did it for you.
Please enjoy responsibly.
Our Kratom is sourced from only the best farms in Indonesia which we have cultivated relationships for over a decade. Through our strenuous purification process and through tamper-proof packaging quality is assured.
Ingredients: Mitragyna Speciosa
REGULAR UP TO .5 GM PER
100% VEGAN
Kratom Strains -
CHOICE MINIS KRATOM CAPSULES
Maeng Da is our Green strain. It means that the Kratom purchased is of the highest quality on the market. The word “Maeng Da” actually translates to “top grade”. Our Maeng Da is the most popular strain we carry, and it provides energy while also giving pain relief. The best of both worlds!
Bali is our Red strain. It means that the Kratom purchased is sourced directly from Bali. The red strain is traditionally used to provide more relief from everyday aches and pains, making Bali the perfect strain for just before you end your day at bedtime.
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
