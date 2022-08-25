About this product
Cannabinolic acid (CBNa) is one of many compounds found in cannabis. After the process of decarboxylation, CBNa converts into cannabinol (CBN). This means that CBNA is a precursor to CBN.
Though CBN is found in trace amounts within a cannabis plant, higher levels of CBN are found in aged cannabis. Any individual can receive the benefits from CBNA by juicing the compound. Juicing is a simple yet helpful method for ingesting the benefits of this healthy cannabinoid.
The therapeutic benefits of cannabinolic acid are very similar to the ones an individual would receive from CBN. CBNA has been found to possibly help relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and promote sleep. CBNA also fights against bacteria.
CBNA has the potential to help individuals struggling with insomnia, chronic pain, and other complicated issues. Because CBN is known to help reduce and prevent seizures and convulsions, it can be assumed that CBNA has the same effect. This potential benefit could change and improve the lives of millions of individuals struggling with life-altering issues.
A significant fact about CBN is that it stimulates appetites. It is possible that CBNa holds the same benefit due to both of the compounds similarities. This cannabinoid could be the all-natural answer for individuals struggling with a lack of appetite. There is still research that needs to happen about cannabinolic acid. From our still limited understanding of CBNA, there appears an enormous potential to help with a variety of health conditions.
About this brand
Chow420
Chow420 is a consumer-focused brand dedicated to servicing customers with effective Full Spectrum CBD products.
Shop for delivery at Chow420.com or find a Chow420 automated dispensary (ChowPod) near you. We test and certify full-spectrum CBD oil, gummies, edibles, flower, topicals, skincare, concentrates, capsules, soft gels, vapes for anxiety, sleep, pain, inflammation, focus, energy, immune support and intimacy. Our offering includes over 200+ brands that are non-GMO organic, third-party Lab-tested and vetted, by us, to ensure safety and compliance.
Over 70% of CBD/Cannabis wellness products are contaminated and/or mislabeled (Penn Medicine, 2017). Consumer safety is an issue at the sector. Given the trend of CBD with THC consumption for the purposes of mitigating issues associated with pain relief, insomnia, and anxiety, misrepresentation can have serious consequences for consumers (Single Care, 2020). Product verification is also needed for casual consumption as usage rates among adults gradually registers a higher incidence.
Chow420 is an ecosystem for cannabis wellness products that is equipped with an unforgeable certification standard for cannabis and CBD products. Chow420's internal verification protocols, powered by blockchain technology, ascertain the veracity of vendor COAs (certificates of analysis) against the databases of testing laboratories for discrepancies. Successful outcomes are published on Chow420.com and embedded on the Binance network to reinforce customer trust, verify the source products and enforce the accuracy of product labels.
We also carry reliable isolate, broad-spectrum, and hemp seed products. Chow420 is committed to providing quality hemp CBD for all.
Do CBD the right way, the Chow420 way.
