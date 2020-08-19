About this strain
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Quattro Kush (a.k.a. the Big Sour) is a cross of 707 Headband, Triangle Kush, and SFV OG Kush. The strain is noted for its high THC content and sour and earthy terpene profile. Quattro Kush is not for the faint of heart, so consumers should take caution as effects will come on strong and heavy.
Quattro Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
60% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
