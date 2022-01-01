1:1 THC:CBD 1/2oz Glycerin tincture containing 100mg THC and 100mg of CBD. This product is aimed for patients seeking a balanced broad spectrum of activated cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Our 1:1 Glycerin tincture is made with a High Terpene, Broad Spectrum Crude Extract, and the best CBD available.



May help treat: chronic joint pain, nerve pain, inflammation and other symptoms.