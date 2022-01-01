About this product
Hemp CBD rich 2oz Glycerin tincture containing 400mg of Hemp Derived Broad Spectrum Crude CBD Oil, with the benefits of other activated cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. This hemp CBD tincture is ideal for patients seeking CBD therapy that may help treat, inflammation pain, sleep, anxiety and many other symptoms.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chronic Health
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.