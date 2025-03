Designed to promote a peaceful and rejuvenating sleep, our Sleep Well Tincture combines 100mg of THC and 100mg of CBD in every 1oz bottle. Featuring a meticulously dropper with marked graduated lines for effortless and accurate dosage measurements, ensuring precise control and convenience in every drop. We added in active ingredients such as Lemon Balm Leaf, Valerian Root & Wild Cherry bark complimenting the 1:1 ratio of THC:CBD by having naturally relaxing effects, allowing you to embrace the tranquility of a good night's sleep. With Halo Infusions Sleep Well Tincture, bedtime becomes a cherished ritual. Simply place a few drops under your tongue or mix it into your favorite bedtime beverage, and let the gentle embrace of cannabinoids guide you into a restful state. Feel the tension melt away, as your mind and body surrender to a blissful sleep experience. Take control of your sleep and rediscover the joy of waking up refreshed and ready to embrace the day. Say yes to sleep.

