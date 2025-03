Introducing the new formulation of our THC Tincture. With clearly marked measurements on the dropper, you can easily adjust your intake to fit your specific needs. Unlock the potential of THC with our meticulously crafted THC Glycerin Tincture. Each 1oz bottle contains a potent dose of 100mg THC, allowing you to embark on a journey of relaxation and euphoria. Unwind, destress, and enjoy your experiences with Halo Infusions THC Glycerin Tincture. It's time to indulge in the full potential of cannabis. For the mind, for the body.

