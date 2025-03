Experience the strength of THC with our concentrated THC Glycerin Tincture. Each 1oz bottle contains an impressive 200mg of THC, delivering a powerful and exhilarating cannabis encounter. With clearly marked measurements on the dropper, you can easily adjust your intake to fit your specific needs. Whether you're seeking intense relaxation or a euphoric journey, our THC Glycerin Tincture offers indica and sativa. Elevate your experience. For the mind & for the body.

