Chronic Traffic is a advertising platform for the cannabis industry reaching thousands of people interested in marijuana every month. We work to connect cannabis enthusiasts with top products/services available in the industry. Add your website or facebook pages, instagram, anything related to cannabis! What is ChronicTraffic? ChronicTraffic is free traffic exchange which helps you grow your cannabis related business. With ChronicTraffic you can get more exposure on any webpage or social media profile! We give you the opportunity to choose how long you want users to view your website. To signup with ChronicTraffic is very simple and completely free. Before starting using our service all the users must read and accept our Terms & Conditions. How to get started: After signing up and logging in the next steps are: You can add your profiles/pages/accounts/videos/websites by clicking on the gray settings cogwheel next to each tabbed section on the left side of the site. Once added you will decide how many seconds you would like users to interact with your content (at a minimum). For example, if you set your timer to 30 seconds then users will be on your website for a minimum of 30 seconds before the platform ‘autobrowse’ displays the next ad to the user. Then you will be offering 1 points for each user who visits your site! The more points you offer the higher your content will be listed in our directories which increases the likelihood that someone will check out your content! How to get points: You can get free points by browsing other users content. Only interact with content that you find interesting. You can buy points via PayPal. More Information about ChronicTraffic: ChronicTraffic does not sell likes/subscriptions/followers/views/hits. We will never ask for passwords of your social network accounts and will never post, tweet or update status from your accounts. All users on ChronicTraffic are real users intracting with your content. We have a strict zero tolerance, no bot policy. For questions, further information, requests or comments please feel free to contact us via Support.