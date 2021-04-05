*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Apple Cake- This evenly balanced hybrid can first be felt in your head before it works its way throughout your body giving relief to tension while uplifting your mood. A fruity, sour apple flavor is a pleasure to burn as the cannabinoids combine for a great entourage effect. This beautiful green and purple flower tests at 29.88% THC and 36.55% total cannabinoids.



Full profile from testing available upon request.

