*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Apple Fritter- These lime green flowers are known for being a perfectly blended strain that have an uplifting cerebral high that will also relax a tense body. The combination of the different terpenes and cannabinoids give it a sour apple flavor with smooth hints of vanilla cake. Testing at 27.09% THC and 31.94% total cannabinoids apple fritter will prove to satisfy even the most frequent of smokers.



Full profile from testing available upon request.