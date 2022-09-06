About this product
*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*
Apple Fritter- These lime green flowers are known for being a perfectly blended strain that have an uplifting cerebral high that will also relax a tense body. The combination of the different terpenes and cannabinoids give it a sour apple flavor with smooth hints of vanilla cake. Testing at 27.09% THC and 31.94% total cannabinoids apple fritter will prove to satisfy even the most frequent of smokers.
Full profile from testing available upon request.
Apple Fritter- These lime green flowers are known for being a perfectly blended strain that have an uplifting cerebral high that will also relax a tense body. The combination of the different terpenes and cannabinoids give it a sour apple flavor with smooth hints of vanilla cake. Testing at 27.09% THC and 31.94% total cannabinoids apple fritter will prove to satisfy even the most frequent of smokers.
Full profile from testing available upon request.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chronicseur Farms
A leader among Michigan craft grown cannabis, with an emphasis on bring you great tasting, smooth flowers withamazing entourage effects to fulfill any Chronicseurs needs and desires.
State License(s)
GR-C-000607
AU-G-C-000408