First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.