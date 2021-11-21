About this product
*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*
Welcome to our newest in-house Genetic! Strawberry switchblade crossed with Gelato 33. The smell and profile on this strain is sure to wow, and make a true chronicseur a beleiver! If your looking for an Indica dominant strain, look no further!! The latest batch tested at 27.17% Thc. Full profile available for testing upon request. All packages come pre-packaged in 1/8 packages. Our packages are custom-made with our branding. These are made in the USA, with terp lock as well as humidity control built into the bag! You will not be disappointed, feel free to reach out to us for any questions.
Strawberry Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Chronicseur Farms
A leader among Michigan craft grown cannabis, with an emphasis on bring you great tasting, smooth flowers withamazing entourage effects to fulfill any Chronicseurs needs and desires.
GR-C-000607
AU-G-C-000408