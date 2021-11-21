*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Welcome to our newest in-house Genetic! Strawberry switchblade crossed with Gelato 33. The smell and profile on this strain is sure to wow, and make a true chronicseur a beleiver! If your looking for an Indica dominant strain, look no further!! The latest batch tested at 27.17% Thc. Full profile available for testing upon request. All packages come pre-packaged in 1/8 packages. Our packages are custom-made with our branding. These are made in the USA, with terp lock as well as humidity control built into the bag! You will not be disappointed, feel free to reach out to us for any questions.

