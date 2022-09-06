*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Strawnana- A fruit lovers delight with 28% THC and mouthwatering strawberry flavors. These smaller hybrid buds are loaded with flavor and are great for creativity, focus, and exploration of both the physical and mental world. ** While this strain is typically listed as a Indica dominant hybrid many Chroniseurs believe our phenotype has many of the effects of a SATIVA flower.**



Full profile from testing available upon request.

