*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*
Strawnana- A fruit lovers delight with 28% THC and mouthwatering strawberry flavors. These smaller hybrid buds are loaded with flavor and are great for creativity, focus, and exploration of both the physical and mental world. ** While this strain is typically listed as a Indica dominant hybrid many Chroniseurs believe our phenotype has many of the effects of a SATIVA flower.**
Full profile from testing available upon request.
Chronicseur Farms
A leader among Michigan craft grown cannabis, with an emphasis on bring you great tasting, smooth flowers withamazing entourage effects to fulfill any Chronicseurs needs and desires.
GR-C-000607
AU-G-C-000408