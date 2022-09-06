About this product
*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*
Sunny Nights
Our house strain is a cross of sunshine and sunshine kush, tests as high as 35.6% thc. The entourage of terpenes in this hybrid bud allows you to focus or relax. Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene give this flower a clean, crisp, citrus smell and taste. ** While this strain is typically listed as a Indica dominant hybrid many Chroniseurs believe our phenotype has many of the effects of a SATIVA flower.**
Full profile from testing available upon request.
About this brand
Chronicseur Farms
A leader among Michigan craft grown cannabis, with an emphasis on bring you great tasting, smooth flowers withamazing entourage effects to fulfill any Chronicseurs needs and desires.
State License(s)
GR-C-000607
AU-G-C-000408