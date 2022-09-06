*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Sunny Nights



Our house strain is a cross of sunshine and sunshine kush, tests as high as 35.6% thc. The entourage of terpenes in this hybrid bud allows you to focus or relax. Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene give this flower a clean, crisp, citrus smell and taste. ** While this strain is typically listed as a Indica dominant hybrid many Chroniseurs believe our phenotype has many of the effects of a SATIVA flower.**

Full profile from testing available upon request.