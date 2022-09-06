*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Tangerine punch- A glorious green bud with purple undertones makes this flower an eye-catcher while the citrus and tangie nose will make your mouth water. An even balanced hybrid that will have many people feeling uplifted, focused, and happy. This bud is packed with 27%THC and a fantastic synergy of cannabinoids.



** While this strain is typically listed as a Indica dominant hybrid many Chroniseurs believe our phenotype has many of the effects of a SATIVA flower.**



Full profile from testing available upon request.