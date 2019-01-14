About this product
Wedding Crashers
A beautiful full flavor flower loaded with cannabinoids and terpenes for an amazing entourage effect.
Full profile from testing available upon request.
Bulk Flower sold in 1 lb terp lock bag.
** THC Values may vary by batch, ask for official results.
Frozen sold in 5 lb bulk bag, flash-frozen during harvest.
About this strain
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Wedding Crasher effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with