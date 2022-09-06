*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*

Why You Gelly



A beautiful purple and green flower with about 28% THC is a real eye-catcher. This hybrid flower has a long-lasting calming effect that won’t weigh you down. Limonene, Myrcene, and Carophyllene are the top three terpenes.

Full profile from testing available upon request.

