*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*
Why You Gelly
A beautiful purple and green flower with about 28% THC is a real eye-catcher. This hybrid flower has a long-lasting calming effect that won’t weigh you down. Limonene, Myrcene, and Carophyllene are the top three terpenes.
Full profile from testing available upon request.
Chronicseur Farms
A leader among Michigan craft grown cannabis, with an emphasis on bring you great tasting, smooth flowers withamazing entourage effects to fulfill any Chronicseurs needs and desires.
GR-C-000607
AU-G-C-000408