*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Yeti cookies- This potent hybrid is a slightly sativa leaning flower with a delicious chocolate and coriander nose is coated in cloudy trichomes. As high as 30% thc this smoke is ideal for relaxation and pain relief while the sativa component keeps you from becoming overly sedated.



Full profile from testing available upon request.