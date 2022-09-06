About this product
*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*
Yeti cookies- This potent hybrid is a slightly sativa leaning flower with a delicious chocolate and coriander nose is coated in cloudy trichomes. As high as 30% thc this smoke is ideal for relaxation and pain relief while the sativa component keeps you from becoming overly sedated.
Full profile from testing available upon request.
Yeti cookies- This potent hybrid is a slightly sativa leaning flower with a delicious chocolate and coriander nose is coated in cloudy trichomes. As high as 30% thc this smoke is ideal for relaxation and pain relief while the sativa component keeps you from becoming overly sedated.
Full profile from testing available upon request.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chronicseur Farms
A leader among Michigan craft grown cannabis, with an emphasis on bring you great tasting, smooth flowers withamazing entourage effects to fulfill any Chronicseurs needs and desires.
State License(s)
GR-C-000607
AU-G-C-000408