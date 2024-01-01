About this product
Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Dosi Punch is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch F2. This indica-dominant strain comes in with flavors of grape, gas, and Cookies. Beautiful purple buds come blanketed in trichomes, and the THC-driven high is stoney, leaving consumers feeling happy and relaxed.
