Church Apple Fritter 1g Vape Cartridge

by Church Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Church Apple Fritter 1g Vape Cartridge - Hybrid

Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light apple pastry influence.

Church 510 Cartridges offer a robust and impressive aesthetic, quartz glass tank, advanced ceramic heating element and an adjustable airflow bezel that allows you to control your vaping experience.

All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.

Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.

Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


About this brand

Church Cannabis Co.
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.

Why Us?

Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.

Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.

Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.

Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.

All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.

Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co

