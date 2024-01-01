Church Biscotti 1g All-In-One Rechargeable - Hybrid



A beautiful hybrid that lives up to it's name. The strong presence of vanilla cake and cookie can not be ignored. The overall sweetness is punctuated by a generous helping of gas and sweet pine.



The Church All-In-One Rechargeable Disposable is arguably the most Robust, Heavy Ripping, Concealable Vaporizer on the market today. This device packs a punch with its Advanced Ceramic Heating Element and Preset Temperature Control backed by 530mAh of power. It’s also Rechargeable in the event a Recharge is Needed. No need to purchase any other components. Just Grip It and Rip It!



All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.



We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.



Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.



Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.

