Blue Alien is a powerful, sweet-smelling indica strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Alien Kush. Like most Blueberry hybrids, Blue Alien takes on a sweet berry aroma that introduces its dreamy euphoria and full-body calm. Because its effects tend toward the sleepier side of the spectrum, most consumers prefer Blue Alien in the evening and when pursuing a good night’s sleep.
