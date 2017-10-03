Church Blue Dream 1g All-In-One Rechargeable Fob

by Church Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Blue Dream 1g All-In-One Rechargeable - Hybrid

This classic strain is legendary for treating depression, chronic pain and nausea. Hints of berries and earth are reported delivering full body relaxation.

The Church Fob packs a punch with its advanced ceramic heating element and preset temperature control backed by 410mAh of power. It’s also rechargeable in the event a recharge is needed. No need to purchase any other components. Just Grip It and Rip It!

All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.

Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

Church Cannabis Co.
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.

Why Us?

Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.

Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.

Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.

Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.

All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.

Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co

License(s)

  • MI, US: au-p-000275
