Church Conjugal Visit 1g Vape Cartridge - Hybrid

by Church Cannabis Co.
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Church Conjugal Visit 1g Vape Cartridge - Hybrid

Conjugal Visit is a sativa leaning hybrid with legendary Durban Poison and Rainmaker as its parents. This strain is incredibly rich in sweet terpenes and very unique in its complicated terpene profile, combined with high potency making a creative and energetic effect.

Church 510 Cartridges offer a robust and impressive aesthetic, quartz glass tank, advanced ceramic heating element and an adjustable airflow bezel that allows you to control your vaping experience.

All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.

Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.

Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Church Cannabis Co.
Church Cannabis Co.
Shop products
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.

Why Us?

Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.

Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.

Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.

Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.

All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.

Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co

License(s)

  • MI, US: au-p-000275
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.