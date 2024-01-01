Church Divorce Cake 1g All-In-One Rechargeable
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Jungle Boys’ Divorce Cake crosses White Widow and Wedding Cake to create a potent hybrid with a perfumy taste. The high is sleepy and buzzed, relaxing your body and making almost any snack into a luxury meal. It can come on hard and fast so plan accordingly.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item