Divorce Cake 1g All-In-One Rechargeable - Indica



This indica dominant strain is perfect for chilling out. Generous notes of vanilla and yellow cake blend harmoniously with serious gas and sweet pine.



The Church All-In-One Rechargeable Disposable is arguably the most Robust, Heavy Ripping, Concealable Vaporizer on the market today. This device packs a punch with its Advanced Ceramic Heating Element and Preset Temperature Control backed by 530mAh of power. It’s also Rechargeable in the event a Recharge is Needed. No need to purchase any other components. Just Grip It and Rip It!



All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

