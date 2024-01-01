Church GMO Cookie 1g Vape Cartridge - Hybrid



GMO is a potent indica-dominant strain that produces an euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. The floral, dank and citrus notes have been known to promote an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa.



Church 510 Cartridges offer a robust and impressive aesthetic, quartz glass tank, advanced ceramic heating element and an adjustable airflow bezel that allows you to control your vaping experience.



All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.



We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.



Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.



Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.

