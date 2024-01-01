Church Guava Jelly 1g All-In-One Rechargeable - Hybrid



This is a complex cross made up of Durban Poison, Wedding Cheesecake, Strawberry Kush and OG Kush in another Church favorite. Users love how Guava Jelly delivers on high potency and powerful flavor. This strain produces a pleasant mental euphoria that eventually gives way to gentle feelings of relaxation. Guava Jelly is a great choice for your wake and bake session, as the effects are uplifting enough for you to remain productive throughout your day.



The Church Fob packs a punch with its advanced ceramic heating element and preset temperature control backed by 410mAh of power. It’s also rechargeable in the event a recharge is needed. No need to purchase any other components. Just Grip It and Rip It!



All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.



We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.



Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.

Show more