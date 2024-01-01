Church Guava Jelly 1g All-In-One Rechargeable Fob

Church Guava Jelly 1g All-In-One Rechargeable - Hybrid

This is a complex cross made up of Durban Poison, Wedding Cheesecake, Strawberry Kush and OG Kush in another Church favorite. Users love how Guava Jelly delivers on high potency and powerful flavor. This strain produces a pleasant mental euphoria that eventually gives way to gentle feelings of relaxation. Guava Jelly is a great choice for your wake and bake session, as the effects are uplifting enough for you to remain productive throughout your day.

The Church Fob packs a punch with its advanced ceramic heating element and preset temperature control backed by 410mAh of power. It’s also rechargeable in the event a recharge is needed. No need to purchase any other components. Just Grip It and Rip It!

All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.

Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.

About this strain

Guava Jelly is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a complex cross of Wedding Cheesecake, Durban Poison, OG Kush, and Strawberry Kush. Guava Jelly is beloved by consumers for its high potency and powerful flavor. This strain produces a pleasant mental euphoria that eventually gives way to gentle feelings of relaxation. Guava Jelly is a great choice for your wake and bake session, as the effects are uplifting enough for you to remain productive throughout your day. With a THC content of 16%, this strain is ideal for new consumers looking for a strain that is high in THC but won't cause anxiety. It's also ideal for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with depression and loss of appetite. In terms of flavor, Guava Jelly features tropical smells and aromas that are sure to please any pallet. According to growers, this strain flowers into crystal-coated buds with bright green foliage and golden trichomes. Guava Jelly was originally bred by White Label. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Church Cannabis Co.
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.

Why Us?

Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.

Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.

Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.

Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.

All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.

Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co

