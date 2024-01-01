About this product
Church Gushers 1g Vape Cartridge - Hybrid
If you’re a fan of Runtz or Zkittlez your going to love this strain. Gushers sweet and pine flavor profile is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating.
Church 510 Cartridges offer a robust and impressive aesthetic, quartz glass tank, advanced ceramic heating element and an adjustable airflow bezel that allows you to control your vaping experience.
All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.
We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.
Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.
Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.
About this brand
Church Cannabis Co.
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.
Why Us?
Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.
Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.
Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.
Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.
All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.
Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.
Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co
License(s)
- MI, US: au-p-000275
