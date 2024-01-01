About this product
Church Hawaiian Snowcap 1g All-In-One Rechargeable - Sativa
Hawaiian Snowcap: Sweet pine, light skunk and petrol provide body and depth to tangy and creamy citrus, berry and stone fruit notes.
The Church All-In-One Rechargeable Disposable is arguably the most Robust, Heavy Ripping, Concealable Vaporizer on the market today. This device packs a punch with its Advanced Ceramic Heating Element and Preset Temperature Control backed by 530mAh of power. It’s also Rechargeable in the event a Recharge is Needed. No need to purchase any other components. Just Grip It and Rip It!
All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.
We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.
Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.
About this brand
Church Cannabis Co.
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.
Why Us?
Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.
Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.
Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.
Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.
All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.
Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.
Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co
License(s)
- MI, US: au-p-000275
