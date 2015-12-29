About this product
Perfectly balanced hybrid with a slight lean towards indica. Notes of sweet pine, and skunky dank gas are balanced by camphoracious undertones and resinous wood.
About this strain
Church OG is an indica marijuana strain that provides strong body sensations that may evolve to a lasting cerebral effect. Its buds are known to be mold resistant, and the strain is grown in various mountain regions. Church OG is known for its dark green leaves with orange hairs and purple hues throughout. With a lineage of God's Gift and OG Kush, this strain has a THC level of up to 19% and a CBD level of up to 0.23%.
Church OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
