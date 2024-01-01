About this product
About this strain
Pina Collision is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jamaican Pineapple and Blue Nebula. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. Pina Collision is 14.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pina Collision typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pina Collision’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pina Collision, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
