Church Pina Collision 1g Vape Cartridge

by Church Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 14.5%CBD —
Church Pina Collision 1g Vape Cartridge - Sativa

Juicy pineapple and creamy coconut overtones instantly transport you to the islands. A great all day vape and definite winner for the flavor chaser in you.

Church 510 Cartridges offer a robust and impressive aesthetic, quartz glass tank, advanced ceramic heating element and an adjustable airflow bezel that allows you to control your vaping experience.

All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.

Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.

Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.

About this strain

Pina Collision is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jamaican Pineapple and Blue Nebula. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. Pina Collision is 14.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Pina Collision typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pina Collision’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pina Collision, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Church Cannabis Co.
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.

Why Us?

Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.

Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.

Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.

Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.

All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.

Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.

Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co

  • MI, US: au-p-000275
