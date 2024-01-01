🏆 2021 High Times Nevada Winner Best Vape🏆



Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. It’s loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of candy. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.



Church 510 Cartridges offer a robust and impressive aesthetic, quartz glass tank, advanced ceramic heating element and an adjustable airflow bezel that allows you to control your vaping experience.



All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.



We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.



Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.



Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.

