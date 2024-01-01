Church Sex on the Beach 1g Vape Cartridge - Sativa



A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Sex on the Beach lives up to its tropical reputation. The sweet and musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Sex on the Beach tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time..



Church 510 Cartridges offer a robust and impressive aesthetic, quartz glass tank, advanced ceramic heating element and an adjustable airflow bezel that allows you to control your vaping experience.



All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.



We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.



Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury.



Church packaging is CR (Child Resistant) certified providing safety assurance to our consumers.

