About this product
About this strain
Sex On The Beach is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Paradise Island x HSB. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Sex On The Beach is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred and pheno hunted by GreenDot Labs, Sex On The Beach features limonene as the dominant terpene. Leafly customers report that the effects of Sex On The Beach include feeling sleepy, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sex On The Beach when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and depression. The average price of Sex On The Beach typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Sex On The Beach’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sex On The Beach, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.