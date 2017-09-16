Church Strawberry Lemonade 1g All-In One Rechargeable - Sativa
The supposed cross of Strawberry Couch and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.
The Church All-In-One Rechargeable Disposable is arguably the most Robust, Heavy Ripping, Concealable Vaporizer on the market today. This device packs a punch with its Advanced Ceramic Heating Element and Preset Temperature Control backed by 530mAh of power. It’s also Rechargeable in the event a Recharge is Needed. No need to purchase any other components. Just Grip It and Rip It!
All material is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All ready for sale products are lab tested one final time certifying they meet state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.
We NEVER use cutting agents (i.e. Vitamin E Acetate, PG, PEG, VG, or MCT). Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and best known for delivering flavor and effects.
Church Cannabis Company takes the quality of our vaping hardware just as serious. All hardware is COA certified as being heavy metal-free with NO detection of Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead or Mercury
Strawberry Lemonade effects are mostly energizing.
low THChigh THC
Strawberry Lemonade potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant weed strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG and is bred by Barney's Farm. Strawberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Lemonade effects are energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of Strawberry Lemonade is Myrcene, featuring a sweet citrus aroma with a tangy lemon and berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.
Why Us?
Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.
Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.
Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.
Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.
All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.
Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.