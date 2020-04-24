About this product
This indica dominant strain is perfect for chilling out. Generous notes of vanilla and yellow cake blend harmoniously with serious gas and sweet pine.
About this strain
Jungle Boys’ Divorce Cake crosses White Widow and Wedding Cake to create a potent hybrid with a perfumy taste. The high is sleepy and buzzed, relaxing your body and making almost any snack into a luxury meal. It can come on hard and fast so plan accordingly.
Divorce Cake effects
22 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
