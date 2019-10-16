Church Cannabis Co.
Key Lime Cookies Disposable Pen 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
THC: 73.4%, CBG: 1.7%, CBD: .2%. Hybrid.
Sweet natural lime pairs perfectly with sweet pine, prominent gas and resinous wood.
Key Lime Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
268 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
