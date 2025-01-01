CHURCH - a hub for a like-minded community to come together and nourish their souls with whatever makes them whole.



Why Us?



Our process starts with our highly experienced cultivation and extraction teams who cultivate, source and extract only the finest flower and biomass from our award-winning genetics.



Our strain portfolio is well balanced across each strain type with offerings from classic legacy to new exotic genetics.



Our cultivation and extraction teams operate in state-licensed facilities using our advanced, proprietary cultivation and extraction methods and SOP’s.



Church's proprietary terpene profiles are all-natural, strain specific, COA and SDS certified and are best known for delivering flavor and effects.



All product is lab-tested throughout each step of our supply chain ensuring its FREE of all unwanted contaminants, residual solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. All product is COA certified meeting state regulatory requirements. Lab results by batch can be found directly on our packaging.



Our team is committed to driving innovation and providing safe, reliable best-in-class products to the market.



Contact us at customerservice@churchcannabis.co

read more