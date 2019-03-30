About this product
This potent sativa promises to get your creative juices flowing. Notes of lemon zest, petrol and yellow cake compliment the subtle foundation of sweet skunk and spice.
About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
