Smooth melon and berry are lifted by subtle citrus, sweet pine and gas.
About this strain
The award-winning Melonade was created by crossing Midwest Best and Watermelon Zkittlez with Lemon Tree. This strain puts out a very sweet flavor profile, offering notes of citrus and melon. The high tends to be euphoric and cerebral, making Melonade a great choice for anyone looking for an energizing afternoon treat.
Melonade effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
