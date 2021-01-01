About this product

Life is busy, make your health simple.



CITIVA Naturals full spectrum hemp oil products are made from pharmaceutical grade whole plant extract derived from organically grown industrial hemp. Our hemp oil is gently extracted using CO2 extraction methods to ensure the integrity of the molecular profile. Every bottle of hemp oil and capsules contain certified organic pure whole plant hemp oil and have been independently certified to contain the specified amount of hemp.



NaturOil Pure CBD Hemp Oil



Available in 2 strengths*:



300mg CBD (30mg/ml), 10ml bottle

1500mg CBD (150mg/ml) 10ml bottle



Our extracts are a 100% full spectrum whole plant extract from hemp. We do not add any synthetic ingredients, buffers or seed oil. These products are organic, non-gmo,vegan, Kosher, and 3 rd party tested for purity.

The extracts in our products are grown without the use of any pesticides or herbicides. The organic production and low temperature, high pressure extraction process allows our hemp oil extract to be of the highest quality. This product is a pure whole plant hemp extract made from industrial hemp.



Our extracts are guaranteed to contain the specified quantity of hemp oil extract, and are laboratory tested to insure consistent potency; manufactured to GMP(Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are free of synthetic ingredients.



Storage and Use: This is a food product, please refrigerate. Store away from sunlight, heat and humidity.



Recommended use:



Use up to 3 times daily, depending on dose and strength.**

Squeeze the dropper to fill the pipette about ¾ full. Dispense under the tongue and hold for 60 seconds or swish around before swallowing.For first time use, it is recommended to start with 1x per day use, and gradually increase to up to 3x per day as needed. With higher strength, we recommend once in the am and again before bed.



*Not recommended to exceed 300mg/day.

**For glaucoma, not recommended to exceed 40mg/day.



This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA.



Pregnant women and lactating mothers should not use this product. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Children under 5 years old should not consume this product. Children over the age of 6 should not consume this product without consulting a physician.



Any listed or implied benefit of taking a product derived from industrial hemp has not been evaluated by the FDA. Consult a healthcare provider before beginning any new health care regimen or taking any new daily supplement.