The terpenes present in this specific profile are high in limonene, a-pinene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. The Banana Kush blend provides a relaxed and carefree feeling that can easily leave you uplifted and energetic.
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
