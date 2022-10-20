This highly sought-after Indica mix is loud and proud with rich, savory flavors and a full-body buzz that’s sure to keep you grounded. Don’t let the name fool you – this one keeps it real.



Our all-in-one recyclable pens are ready to use right out of the package. With a stainless steel, kink-resistant body and reliable CCELL technology, these pens deliver a consistent experience with zero upkeep – perfect for the weekend campout or skate session.