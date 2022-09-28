About this product
We're particular when it comes to putting our name on a concentrate, but there were no reservations on this Wedding Cake. We made the perfect pair with our friends over at State Flower, using their Envirocann certified Wedding Cake flower and our extraction expertise to create a rich batter worthy of an RSVP.
Heavy with caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, this live resin batter has a lightly floral, creamy profile that will impress even the most seasoned connoisseur. A full body effect paired with a deeply calmed mind leaves Wedding Cake attendees in a state of matrimonial bliss.
About this brand
City Trees
The city brings us drive, innovation, and a will to keep pushing forward. The trees bring us connection, clarity, and a grounding that helps heal the world around us. We combine years of expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and distribution to deliver the highest quality THC distillate products in Nevada. Using our proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail we craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent results. Run that trail; find your zen; write that next track. Sustain Your State with City Trees.