We're particular when it comes to putting our name on a concentrate, but there were no reservations on this Wedding Cake. We made the perfect pair with our friends over at State Flower, using their Envirocann certified Wedding Cake flower and our extraction expertise to create a rich batter worthy of an RSVP.

Heavy with caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene, this live resin batter has a lightly floral, creamy profile that will impress even the most seasoned connoisseur. A full body effect paired with a deeply calmed mind leaves Wedding Cake attendees in a state of matrimonial bliss.