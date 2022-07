Need a lift? Enjoy the boost of mental focus and alertness from our Energy blend, formulated to avoid the anxiety sometimes associated with true sativas. A balanced blend of a & b-pinene alongside limonene was designed to combat lethargy and laziness so you can push through projects and motivate more.



Our all-in-one recyclable pens are ready to use right out of the package. With a stainless steel, kink-resistant body and reliable CCELL technology, these pens deliver a consistent experience with zero upkeep - perfect for the weekend campout or skate session.