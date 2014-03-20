About this product
Cannalope Haze - Uplift
Cannalope Haze comes from the DNA Genetics of Amsterdam. The strain is a cross between Haze Brothers and a Mexican Sativa landrace from Michoacan. The result has a melon-tinged flavor — hence the name.
Highlighted Terpenes: Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Humulene
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Smooth sweet citrus and earthy Cannalope exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -
About this strain
Cannalope Haze, also known as "Cantaloupe Haze" and "Cannalope Haze Premium," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Original Haze with Mexican landrace. Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. According to consumers and medical marijuana patients who have smoked Cannalope Haze, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.
Cannalope Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
217 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
