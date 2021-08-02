About this product
Durban Poison is deeply rooted in the Sativa landrace gene pool. The strain was first recognized in the late 1970s in South Africa. Durban Poison is famously known for its sweet smell and uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to maintain productivity throughout your day!
Highlighted Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene, Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Inhale a bold citrus earthy flavor and exhale notes of turpentine
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.